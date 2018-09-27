West Indies tour of India: Fixtures, Venues, Timing and Head to Head results

After a disappointing loss against England in the ODI and Test series recently, India are scheduled to battle against West Indies in a complete series. India shouldn't play versus West Indies by underestimating their strengths at any cost though. West Indies certainly have some fine young bowlers who have the ability to trouble Indian batsmen. However, India start as the clear favorites in the West Indies tour to India, as India are playing at their own backyard with a bunch of experienced and quality players.

Here are the fixtures of West Indies tour to India which is scheduled to commence on 4 October 2018, in form of a test match.

Before proceeding to the Test series, West Indies will play a two-day practice match against Board President's XI in Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground, Vadodara, on 29 September.

Test Series

West Indies will fight against India in a two-match test series starting from October 4.

Both matches will start at 9:45 AM (Indian Standard Time)

1st Test (4-8 October 2018)

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

2nd Test (12-16 October 2018 )

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

ODI Series

After the conclusion of the test series, both teams will look to dominate each other in the ODI series. All the five ODIs are set to be day-night matches.

All time matches will commence at 2:15 PM (Indian Standard Time)

1st ODI (21 October 2018)

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Guwahati

2nd ODI (24 October 2018)

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

3rd ODI (27 October 2018)

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

4th ODI (29 October 2018)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

5th ODI (1 November 2018)

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

T20I Series

The last series of West Indies tour to India is going to be the thrilling T20I series. As both the teams have a strong T20 side, the T20 series is sure to be an exciting one.

All three T20Is will start at 7:15 PM (Indian Standard Time)

1st T20I (4 Novermber 2018)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd T20I (6 Novermber 2018)

Venue: Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

3rd T20I (11 Novermber 2018)

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Head-to-Head

Tests: India have beaten West Indies in the last five test series between these two teams, without losing a single match. The scoreline of their last five series are:

India beat West Indies 2-0 (4) in West Indies, in 2016.

India beat West Indies 2-0 (2) in India, in 2013/14.

India beat West Indies 2-0 (3) in India, in 2011/12.

India beat West Indies 1-0 (3) in West Indies, in 2011.

India beat West Indies 1-0 (4) in West Indies, in 2006.

ODIs: India have also beaten West Indies in their last five bilateral series. However, India couldn't whitewash West Indies in any of those series.

The results of the last five bilateral ODI series between India and West Indies are as follow:

India beat West Indies 3-1 (5) in the West Indies, in 2017.

India beat West Indies 2-1 (5) in India, in 2014/15.

India beat West Indies 2-1 (3) in India, in 2013/14.

India beat West Indies 4-1 (5) in the West Indies, in 2011/12.

India beat West Indies 3-2 (5) in the West Indies, in 2011.

T20Is: India and West Indies have battled in just four T20I matches in three bilateral series, where West Indies have won 3 matches. India would love to change the trend of losing in T20s against West Indies in the three-match T20I series. All three T20s will start at 7:15 PM (Indian Standard Time)

As Virat Kohli was rested for Asia Cup, he will be seen playing all the three series of the tour. Ashwin and Pandya might not get included in the Test squad due to their injuries, which might make way for Siraj and Kuldeep. The Indian Test squad for the series will be announced by the selectors in a span of few days.