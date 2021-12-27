West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

West Indies U19 will face South Africa U19 in the second Youth ODI of the bilateral series on Tuesday.

South Africa U19 are leading the four-match series 1-0 after defeating the hosts by 18 runs in the first game.

Batting first, South Africa U19 could only manage 146/10 in 34.2 overs. However, their bowlers came hard at West Indies U19 and wrapped them up for 128 in 34.3 overs.

South Africa U19 will look to take an assailable lead in the series by winning their second consecutive game, while West Indies U19 will look to bounce back to level the series.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Details

Match: 2nd Youth ODI, South Africa Under-19s tour of West Indies

Date and Time: December 28, 2021, Tuesday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Pitch Report

It's a sluggish pitch, and scoring runs won’t be easy here. The spinners are likely to dictate terms on this surface.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Weather Forecast

A sunny day with a 20% chance of precipitation is predicted in Kingstown, St Vincent. Meanwhile, temperature levels are likely to hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Probable XIs

West Indies U19

Giovonte Depeiza and Ackeem Auguste were the best batters for the West Indies U19 in the first game with 39 and 27 runs, respectively.

Anderson Mahase was the star with the ball with four wickets in his kitty, while Onaje Amory and Jaden Carmichael accounted for three wickets each.

Probable XI:

Shaqkere Parris, Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (C), Rivaldo Clarke (WK), Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, Jaden Carmichael, Onaje Amory, McKenny Clarke, Johann Layne

South Africa U19

Other than openers Jade Smith (34 runs) and Ethan Cunningham (30 runs), none of the South Africa U19 batters could put up a substantial score. Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis was impressive with the ball, with three wickets against his name.

Probable XI

Jade Smith, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, George van Heerden (C), Michael Copeland, Kaden Solomans (WK), Andile Simelane, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Prediction

It is a vital series for both sides as they will be looking to provide the final touches to their preparations before the U19 World Cup. While the bowling of both West Indies U19 and South Africa U19 did a commendable job, the batting for both sides was underwhelming.

However, each batter in the top order of the young Proteas side got a start, and they will look to convert it into a big knock.

Prediction: South Africa U19 are likely to win this game.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

