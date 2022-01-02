West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19, 4th Youth ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

The fourth and final game of the ODI series between West Indies U19 and South Africa U19 will be played on Monday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.

South Africa are leading the series 2-1. They beat the hosts in a nail-biting third game. After electing to bat first, West Indies were bundled out for 106 in the 39th over.

West Indies’ bowlers were up to the task in defending the modest total. They picked up wickets at regular intervals, making life difficult for the South African batters. The visitors lost nine wickets, but a brilliant cameo from Liam Alder (24* off 12 balls) helped them get across the line in the 19th over.

Both teams haven’t played to their potential, and will hope for a much-improved performance in the final game of the series. West Indies will need to be at their absolute best to level the series.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Details

Match: West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19, Match 4.

Date and Time: January 3rd 2021, Monday; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent, West Indies.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is slow. Batters struggle to score runs, as the ball tends to hold a bit onto the surface. Expect slow bowlers to play a major role on this surface.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both teams on matchday. The temperature is expected to hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Probable XIs

West Indies U19

Shaqkere Parris top-scored with 27 in the last match, as the batters struggled, getting knocked over for 106. Onaje Amory picked up four wickets, but couldn't prevent a one-wicket loss.

Probable XI

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (c), Jordan Johnson, Giovonte Depeiza, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (wk), Jaden Carmichael, Johann Layne, Isai Thorne, Onaje Amory.

South Africa U19

Hardus Coetzer and Dewald Brevis picked up three wickets apiece in the last game as they knocked over the hosts for 106. Liam Alder remained unbeaten on 24 off 12 balls to help his side across the line with one wicket in hand.

Probable XI

Jade Smith, Ethan-John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, GJ Maree (wk), George Van Heerden (c), Mickey Copeland, Hardus Coetzer, Liam Alder, Asakhe Tsaka, Kwena Maphaka.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Prediction

The third game of the series was a close-fought contest, which the Proteas won by one wicket. West Indies need to be on their toes to avoid a series defeat. South Africa look like a well-settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: South Africa U19 to win this game.

