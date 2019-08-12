West Indies v India 2019, 3rd ODI: Preview, predicted XI, weather report, head-to-head stats, and pitch report

West Indies v India

Post a washout from the first ODI, West Indies and India were looking to claim a win in the second ODI, and batting first, India posted a commendable total of 279/7 in 50 overs on the back of a well-made hundred from skipper Virat Kohli and a handy 71 from Shreyas Iyer.

While Evin Lewis did make a decent start and got to an 80-ball 65, many other batsmen did get starts but failed to convert them into big scores as the hosts fell to a 59-run loss and handed India a 1-0 lead in the series.

With just one match left in the ODI series, West Indies will be keen to bounce back in the final ODI and level the series. Their main concern should be to get to a positive start with the bat and capitalize on it. Adding to that, the bowlers have been pretty inconsistent and they will need to get their act together.

On the other hand, India will be coming into the third ODI with a lot of confidence and could be backed to put up yet another impressive show that will seal the series in their favor.

Match Details

Date: 14th August 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST, 9.30 AM Local.

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Weather report

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted throughout the day in Port of Spain with 40% chances of rainfall, but that shouldn’t affect the game, with the match starting early in the day.

Pitch Report

Queen's Park Oval is a high scoring venue with the ball coming on to the bat nicely. With overcast conditions coming into play, a total in the range of 270+ can be defended with the pitch set to slow down in the second half.

Head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 129

West Indies: 62

India: 61

Tie: 2

NR: 4

Expected playing XI

India are expected to go into this game with the winning combination serving them well in the second ODI, while West Indies would want to try someone like Keemo Paul in place of Oshane Thomas.

India

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishab Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed.

West Indies

Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.

