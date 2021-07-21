West Indies vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

West Indies are all set to take on Australia in the second match of the three-match ODI series on Friday (July 23). Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, will play host to the upcoming match.

Australia came into the ODI series on the back of a 1-4 defeat in the T20I series. Aaron Finch’s knee injury added to their woes as well. Instead of going into their shell, the visitors stormed back with a 133-run win in a rain-curtailed first ODI.

Carey top-scored with 67 on his captaincy debut for the national team. He also shared a 104-run stand for the fifth wicket along with Ashton Turner. Thereafter, Mitchell Starc ripped the heart out of the Caribbean batting unit with a five-wicket haul.

West Indies, on the other hand, had an outing equivalent to a nightmare. Barring Kieron Pollard and Hayden Walsh Jr, others flattered to deceive. The hosts’ confidence will be low, and they need to up their game in order to make a comeback.

Match Details

Date: July 23, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 12:00 AM (IST)- July 23, and 06:30 PM (GMT)- July 22.

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Belfast.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in the morning, but not during game time. There will be intermittent clouds throughout the duration of the match. The temperature will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 70s.

Pitch Report

The pitch in the first ODI turned out to be a sporting one. While Agar, Pollard, and Turner showed that batting wasn’t tough, Starc and Walsh Jr. returned with fifers. Going by the result of the first game, teams may opt to bat first.

Predicted XIs

West Indies

West Indies have a lot to ponder about, especially in their batting department. Barring Pollard, none of their batters looked assured in the middle.

Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell couldn’t get a wicket in the last match, and they’ll be looking to add to their tally of wickets.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

Australia

Among the Aussie batters, Moises Henriques and Matthew Wade fell cheaply last time. They will be looking for a better show.

On ODI debut, Wes Agar didn’t get a wicket but bowled one maiden and conceded runs at 2.50 per over. Adam Zampa didn’t have a great outing after going for 11.70 in 3.2 overs.

Australia: Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (c & wk), Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Wes Agar, Adam Zampa

Match prediction

In the last few years, Australia has been superior to the West Indies in ODI cricket. It was evident in the first ODI, and the Aussies are expected to win the second match as well.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar