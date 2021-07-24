West Indies vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Preview, playing XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Following the temporary suspension of the second ODI due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, Australia and West Indies will restart the match on Saturday. The match will be played on July 25 (12 AM IST) at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

After suffering a 4-1 loss in the T20I series, Australia managed to bounce back with a win in the first match of the ODI series. They have a chance to close out the series by winning one of their remaining two matches.

Captaining the Australian side for the first time, Alex Carey played a knock of 67 runs in the first ODI of the series. Alongside him, Ashton Turner batted brilliantly before getting out on 49.

But it was Australia’s ace bowler, Mitchell Starc, who wreaked havoc with the ball and dismantled the West Indies batting unit. Starc was named player of the match for his performance.

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Date: July 25, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 12:00 A.M. (IST)

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Weather Report

As has been the case for the last few days in Barbados, rain is expected with a few clouds hovering. Despite the anticipated showers, the ODI will move forward as per schedule. The temperature will range from anything between 26 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

As was seen in the first match, the bowlers had enough to extract them off the track and conditions at Kensington Oval. With moisture in the wicket, bowlers might once again come into play and, any total between 270- 280 could prove to be a match-winning total.

Playing XIs

Australia

Playing XI: Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (c & wk), Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies

Playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

Match Prediction

Australia will once again be favorites going into this fixture.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCodeApp

