West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, July 10. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the encounter.

West Indies, led by Nicholas Pooran, have had a stupendous campaign thus far. After the first T20I of the series was washed off, the Caribbean team won the next two to win the series 2-0. On Thursday, they defeated the Tigers by five wickets.

However, 50-over cricket is expected to be a different ballgame altogether for the home team. West Indies recently defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in an ODI series, but getting past Bangladesh may not turn out to be that easy.

Bangladesh, led by Tamim Iqbal, were top of the ICC Super League points table for quite some time. They recently got pushed down to second spot by Jos Buttler's England, who beat the Dutch team in Amstelveen.

The Tigers will go into the series after beating South Africa 2-1 in the latter's backyard earlier this year. After losing the Test and T20I series, Bangladesh will be looking to put in a better showing in the upcoming ODIs.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI, Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: July 10, 2022, Sunday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

West Indies vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch in Guyana is expected to be good for batting and bowlers need to work hard to get wickets. Spinners are most likely to come into play as the match progresses.

Winning the toss and bowling first should be the way forward for both teams.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain from 6:30 AM to 10 AM in the morning, which could lead to a short delay. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 80s.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

West Indies

Probable XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Jospeh, Jayden Seales

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nurul Hasan Sohan (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain/Taijul Islam

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

West Indies have been in excellent form recently whereas Bangladesh haven't looked at their very best. The hosts are expected to win the opening game and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Prediction: West Indies to win this encounter.

West Indies vs Bangladesh details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

