West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The limited-overs series between West Indies and Bangladesh kicks off on July 2 with a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The first game of the T20I series will be played at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Saturday.

West Indies were brilliant in the two-match Test series held last month. They completed a 2-0 whitewash as the Asian side never stood any chance in both matches.

Kraigg Brathwaite led the Test side and now Nicholas Pooran will be back leading the white-ball side. Some exciting T20 players will be a part of the squad who will look to start the T20I series on a winning note. The home conditions will definitely favor the Caribbean side, will start the T20I series as favorites.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are really struggling on this tour. They have lost both Tests so far and need something special to bounce back.

Mahmudullah will continue to lead the Bangladeshi side in the shortest format. Most of their players were part of the Test squad and will look to use their experience of playing in these conditions while playing the shorter formats. They have built a solid squad and will be eager for a turnaround in fortunes with a change in format after a drubbing in the Test series.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

West Indies vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Windsor Park is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. We might see spinners come into play in the latter stages of the game but overall it's a good surface to bat on.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Roseau, Dominica is expected to hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Saturday.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

West Indies

Probable XI

Brandon King, Shamarah Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed/Shoriful Islam

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Having clean-swept the Asian side in the Test series, West Indies will look to keep performing in a similar fashion in the limited-overs series. Bangladesh need to be on their toes to register their first win of the tour.

West Indies look like a settled unit and will come into this series high on confidence. They are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: West Indies to win this encounter.

West Indies vs Bangladesh telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

