West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh are all set to tour the West Indies for a multi-format series, starting on June 16. The tour begins with a two-match Test series, which will be followed by a T20I series and an ODI series, comprising three games each.

The first Test will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua from June 16-20. The Test series will be a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship. With crucial points up for grabs, both sides are expected to come out hard.

Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead West Indies in the longest format. The likes of Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell and Nkrumah Bonner will play a crucial role as the batting lineup relies heavily on them.

Kemar Roach’s participation in the first Test will be decided by the result of his fitness test. Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales will lead the pace-bowling attack in his absence.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have named Shakib Al Hasan as their Test skipper. Shakib has plenty of experience at the highest level and will look to use it while leading his nation.

They recently faced Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series at home, where they suffered a 0-1 loss. Now a different challenge awaits them and they will have to be on their toes while facing West Indies on the Caribbean shores.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Bangladesh tour of Australia, 2022

Date and Time: Thursday, June 16 – Monday, June 20, 2022 at 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

West Indies vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sri Vivian Richards Stadium is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers might get some movement off the surface. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings and once set, they can start playing their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Antigua on the opening day of the game is expected to hover between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius. The conditions will be perfect for a game of cricket as there is no rain predicted over the course of the next five days.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

West Indies

Probable XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip/Kemar Roach

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

With both sides having a good amount of experience, a cracking contest can be expected to kickstart the series. The home conditions will favor West Indies, who are likely to beat Bangladesh in the first Test.

Prediction: West Indies to win this encounter.

West Indies vs Bangladesh telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

