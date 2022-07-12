West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and Bangladesh will square off in the second ODI of their three-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, July 13.

After a defeat in the T20I series, Bangladesh bounced back by winning the first ODI by six wickets in a rain-affected encounter. Bowling first, they restricted the West Indies to just 149 -9 in 41 overs. Mehidy Hasan picked up three wickets, while Shoriful Islam grabbed four as they scythed through the hosts' batting line-up.

Shamarh Brooks top-scored for the West Indies with 33. However, the rest of the batters failed to get going. In response, Bangladesh overhauled the modest target comfortably in 31.5 overs, with six wickets to spare. Captain Tamim Iqbal (33), Najmul Hossain Shanto (37), Mahmudullah (41*) and Nurul Hasan (20*) made valuable contributions.

The visitors will be confident going into the second ODI. They have redeemed themselves after a poor outing in the T20I series and will be keen to seal the ODI series with a win.

West Indies, meanwhile, will hope to give a better account of themselves as they seek to keep the series alive.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: July 13, 2022, Wednesday; 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Pitch Report

The wicket is likely to assist bowlers as was the case in the first ODI as well. Batters will need to spend time in the middle to be able to score big runs. Fast bowlers should enjoy bowling here. The team that wins the toss could look to bowl first.

Weather Forecast

There is a chance of moderate rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 22 to 31 degrees Celsius on matchday.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

West Indies

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nurul Hasan Sohan (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.

Match Prediction

Bangladesh appear to be a well-balanced unit in the one-day format. They put up a clinical display in the first game with both bat and ball. West Indies struggled with their batting and need to get it sorted. Bangladesh have momentum following their win in the previous game and are expected to seal the series here.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win.

Live stream details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

