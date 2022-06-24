West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played from June 24-29 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The multi-format series will see the two sides play three T20Is and as many ODIs after the final Test. The hosts West Indies won the first Test by seven wickets to take an unassailable 1-0 lead.

The second and final game of the series will be crucial for Bangladesh as they look to draw level. With the series being a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship, vital points are also up for grabs. West Indies will aim to seal the series 2-0.

Bangladesh were bundled out for a paltry 103 in the first innings of the opening Test. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan was the lone warrior, scoring 51 runs. The pace trio of Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph fired for West Indies, picking up eight wickets amongst themselves.

A half-century from skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood helped West Indies put up 265 runs on the board in reply. Mehidy Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with four wickets. Shakib Al Hasan scored another fifty in the second innings as the visitors got to 245.

However, West Indies got home with ease in the end, finishing 88/3 with John Campbell unbeaten on 58. They will aim to repeat their all-round performance while Bangladesh are under pressure to make a strong comeback. Pacer Shoriful Islam returning to the side will be a boost for them.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Bangladesh tour of Australia, 2022

Date and Time: Friday, June 24 – Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is known to assist fast bowlers, particularly during the first innings. Therefore, batters need to apply themselves and spend time in the middle before playing their strokes.

Spinners will also have a key role to play as the game progresses. It will be a challenging task for the batters on this surface. The team that wins the toss is likely to bowl first in these conditions.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in St Lucia on the opening day of the Test is expected to hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted on all five days of the match.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

West Indies

Probable XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Kemar Roach.

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

West Indies will be brimming with confidence after their win in the first Test. They put up a good all-round show. Bangladesh struggled to put up a collective effort. Hosts West Indies are likely to win this game and seal the series.

Prediction: West Indies to win this encounter.

West Indies vs Bangladesh telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

