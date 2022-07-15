West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played on July 16 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

After losing the Test and T20I series, Bangladesh have bounced back in the ODI series. They have won the first two ODIs and have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

A solid performance in the second ODI saw them defeat the Caribbean side comprehensively by nine wickets on Wednesday. Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision paid off as they bowled brilliantly and knocked over West Indies on 108 in 35 overs.

None of the West Indies batters got going. The Bangladesh top-order made a short work of the chase as they got across the line in the 21st over to win the game.

The hosts have so far been outplayed in the ODI series. They will have to be at their absolute best to finish the series on a high.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: July 16 2022, Saturday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

West Indies vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the game.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Saturday with the temperature expected to hover between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

West Indies

In the second ODI, Keemo Paul was the top-scorer with 25 as they were bundled out on 108. Gudakesh Motie picked up the lone wicket for them as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan and Nasum Ahmed wreaked havoc as they picked up four and three wickets respectively in the second ODI. Skipper Tamim Iqbal remained unbeaten on 50 to take his side across the line with nine wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Bangladesh will be eyeing a whitewash on Saturday while West Indies will be keen to salvage some pride in the last game of the series.

Bangladesh have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward and clean-sweep the series.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this encounter.

West Indies vs Bangladesh details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

