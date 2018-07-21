Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
West Indies vs Bangladesh, First ODI: Preview and Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
340   //    21 Jul 2018, 03:08 IST


ICC World XI v West Indies - T20
West Indies will now look to extend their dominance in the three-match ODI series

After drubbing Bangladesh in the longest format of the game, West Indies will now look to extend their dominance in the three-match ODI series, when they gave Tigers in the first match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, July 22.

Both teams have faced each other in twenty-six tests. The hosts have won nineteen of those while the Tigers have won seven.

Windies last hosted Bangladesh in an ODI at Basseterre during their 2014 tour. Batting first, the hosts piled up momentous 338/7 in their 50 overs before restricting the visitors to 247/8 to win the match by 91 runs.

West Indies

West Indies last featured in an ODI in March 2018 at the ICC CWC Qualifier in Zimbabwe, where they beat every other team they faced in that tournament, except Afghanistan who got the better of them twice including the final.

Meanwhile, The hosts are coming on the back of test series victory, which should give them confidence and momentum heading into the ODI's.

Windies batting strength resides mainly in Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, who have been one of the world's most devastating opening pairs in this format. While Shimron Hetmyer had an impressive outing with a knock of 86 in the second test and if openers fail, he will be their key batsmen in the middle

With the ball, Skipper Jason Holder topped the wickets charts in the test series with 16 wickets. Holder along with Alzarri Joseph who has 23 wickets in 13 matches will be the biggest threat to Bangladesh in ODI's.

Expected Playing XI: Jason Holder (C), Chris Gayle, Ashley Nurse, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Devendra Bishoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph and Andre Russell.


CRICKET-BAN-SRI
The visitors have been outplayed in all three facets of the game and they have not been able to push Caribbean men at all in test series

Bangladesh

On the flipside, The visitors have been outplayed in all three facets of the game and they have not been able to push Caribbean men at all in test series. Scores of 43, 144 and 149, 168 respectively in the two matches and not being able to play out even 50 overs clearly reflect the struggles the Bangladeshi batsmen have had against a lethal West Indies bowling attack.

With the bat, Tamim Iqbal is the leading run-getter for Tigers in ODI format and the onus will be on him to take the team off to a blazing start. While Mushfiqur Rahim with 5 centuries and 28 fifties is one of their most experienced batsmen and his performance will be key for the visitors. The team will have a lot of expectations from all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who is the team's second-best batsmen in this format and he also scored the most runs for them in the test series in addition to picking up eight wickets.

With the ball, the return of their Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is a big boost for the team ahead of the clash. He along with Shakib forms a core bowling front and will be key for them against Windies. While Mehidy Hasan with ten wickets in two tests was outstanding and it will be crucial that he brings that form with him.

Expected Playing XI: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim.

