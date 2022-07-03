West Indies vs Bangladesh, T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

After completing their two-match Test series, West Indies and Bangladesh are now competing in a three-match T20I series that got underway on Saturday, July 2. The first match ended in no result due to heavy rain.

Bangladesh last played a T20I series in March 2022 against Afghanistan, which ended with the two sides level at 1-1. Meanwhile, West Indies played their previous T20I series against India in February and were whitewashed 0-3.

Head-to-head record: West Indies vs Bangladesh in T20Is

The two sides have played a total of 13 matches against each other in the T20I format prior to their ongoing series. West Indies won seven of those encounters, while Bangladesh won five contests, with one game ending without a result.

The two sides last locked horns during the T20 World Cup group stage last year in Sharjah, where West Indies won by three runs.

West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

July 2, Saturday

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, 11:00 PM

July 3, Sunday

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, 11:00 PM

July 7, Thursday

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 11:00 PM

West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch the live action on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar App in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I Series:

India: Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar

Bangladesh: Ban Tech

West Indies: SportsMax

West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I series 2022: Squads

West Indies

Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice-Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Dominic Drakes

Bangladesh

Mosaddek Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Shakib Al Hasan, Anamul Haque (Wk), Litton Das (Wk), Nurul Hasan (Wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam

