West Indies vs Bangladesh third ODI preview and playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
222   //    28 Jul 2018, 01:21 IST

Windies won second ODI to level series

West Indies bounced back in second one-day game against Bangladesh and levelled the series, with Shimron Hetmyer's century at Providence Stadium in Guyana leading Windies to 271, despite another three wickets for Rubel Hossain, and Bangladesh's reply was as good as the previous ODI, but were unable to hold their nerves in the final over of the innings as they fell 4 runs short at 268/6. Now, both teams head back to St. Kitts for the decisive third ODI at Warner Park, Basseterre on Saturday.

West Indies : The Windies have so far struggled to get Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan out, but Jason Holder's superb last over in the second ODI could turn the tide in this series. While Shrimon Hetmyer's excellent batting is another reason to be confident, the hosts will be looking to make sure there are no more hiccups.

With the bat, Hetmyer was Windies' star batsman in the previous game, following up his half-century in the first game with 125 from 93 balls last time out. While he was well supported by Rovman Powell who scored 44 runs from 67 balls, destructive opener Chris Gayle and other batsmen failed against the Asian lineup, which might be a matter of concern for skipper Holder.

With the ball, Holder bowled the crucial last over in the second ODI and has taken 18 wickets in his last ten ODIs. While economical bowling from Ashley Nurse (1-34 from ten overs) and Devandra Bishoo (1-39 from ten overs) was crucial for Windies to slow down scoring rate in the middle overs.

Expected Playing XI : Jason Holder (C), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Ashley Nurse, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell and Devandra Bishoo.


Bangladesh look to bounce back to clinch series

Bangladesh : Tigers defeat in the second match of this series was their third in seven ODI matches and they will look to bounce back in the decesive match to clinch series.

With the bat, Tamin Iqbal has been in superb form as he hit 130* in the first match, followed by 54 in the second ODI. While Mushfiqur Rahim has also been in the runs, scoring 30 from 11 balls in the first game and then top-scoring with a more patient 68 from 67 balls in the second ODI. Similarly All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (97 from 121 balls) shared a 207-run second-wicket partnership in the first ODI, and Shakib scored 56 from 72 balls in the second game after a 97-run partnership with Tamim, and these three will once again be key against Caribbean bowlers.

With the ball, Mashrafe Mortaza took 4-37 in the first game, from his full ten overs, to bowl Bangladesh to victory. He added his fifth wicket of the series last time out, claiming 1-44 from nine overs. While Rubel Hossain’s 3-61 in second PDI means he has 18 wickets in his previous ten matches.

Expected Playing XI : Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman and Mosaddek Hossain.

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
