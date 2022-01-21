West Indies vs England T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

West Indies and England will lock horns in a five-match T20I series at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, starting on January 23, Sunday.

West Indies are coming into this series after losing the three-match ODI series against Ireland at home 1-2. The Caribbean side will be aiming to turn the tables against the power-packed England side in the T20I series.

Kieron Pollard will be leading the team, with Nicholas Pooran being his deputy. Darren Bravo, who missed out on the Ireland series, will be making a comeback in the T20I series against England.

England, meanwhile, had a poor outing against Australia in the Ashes as they lost 0-4 in the five-match Test series. However, the Ashes stars are not part of the T20I series against West Indies.

The Three Lions last played a T20I series against Pakistan in July before the T20 World Cup 2021. They won the three-match series 2-1.

Head-to-head record: West Indies vs England in T20Is

In the 19 T20Is these teams have played against each other, England have won eight matches, while the West Indies have registered 11 victories.

The two teams last met at the T20 World Cup 2021 in October when England convincingly won by six wickets.

West Indies vs England T20I Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: January 23

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 1:30 AM

2nd T20I: January 24

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 1:30 AM

3rd T20I: January 27

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 1:30 AM

4th T20I: January 30

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 1:30 AM

5th T20I: January 31

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 1:30 AM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the West Indies vs England T20I series here.

West Indies vs England T20I Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Fan Code App in India.

West Indies vs England T20I Series 2022 Squads:

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen and Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hoesin, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

England

Also Read Article Continues below

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar