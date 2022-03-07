West Indies vs England Test Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast, and live streaming details

West Indies and England will lock horns in a three-match Test series, starting March 8. The matches will be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Kensington Oval and National Cricket Stadium.

West Indies will be keen to give a debut cap to 25-year-old Anderson Phillip, who did well in the West Indies Championship. However, in the first Test, they will miss the services of Shannon Gabriel, who is carrying a hamstring injury.

Kemar Roach will be leading the pace attack. A lot will depend on captain Kraigg Braithwaite and Jason Holder in the Test series.

England, on the other hand, are entering this series after a poor showing in the Ashes. The ECB made major changes to the English Test set-up, with former skipper Paul Collingwood taking over the interim head coach's role.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been axed and there will be a lot of heat on Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood and Ben Stokes. Robinson will not be a part of the first Test, having failed to recover from a back spasm.

Since the opening duo of Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed failed to create an impact against Australia, fans will get to see the new pair of Alex Hales and Zak Crawley. Mark Wood is unwell and his availability for the opening encounter will be decided on game day.

Head-to-head record: West Indies vs England in Tests

The two sides have played 160 Tests so far, with England winning 51 games and West Indies bagging 58 victories. A total of 51 encounters ended in draws.

The two teams last met in this format in July 2020 when England bagged a big win by 269 runs.

West Indies vs England Test Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st Test: March 8-12

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 7:30 PM

2nd Test: March 16-20

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 7:30 PM

3rd Test: March 24-28

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 7:30 PM

West Indies vs England Test Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Fan Code app & website in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the West Indies vs England Test series:

UK: BT Sports

West Indies: ESPN

India: FanCode

West Indies vs England Test Series 2022: Squads

West Indies

Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Kraigg Braithwaite (c), Nkrumah Bonner, Sharmarh Brooks, Jason Brooks, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Shannon Gabriel

England

Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee