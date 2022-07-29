West Indies vs India, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and India will face off in the first game of a five-match T20I series on Friday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The hosts, who lost the ODI series 3-0, will be keen to redeem themselves in the T20I series. They last played a bilateral series in this format against Bangladesh at home, just before India's visit. West Indies won that series 2-0. The first game was abandoned due to rain before the hosts won the next two games convincingly.

West Indies have always been a team to watch out for in the shortest format. They will once again be led by Nicholas Pooran. The hosts have been bolstered by the return of Shimron Hetmyer. However, Sheldon Cottrell and Fabian Allen will miss the series due to injury and personal reasons respectively.

India, meanwhile, had a successful T20I series against England, which they won 2-0. Rohit Sharma is back to captain the side after being rested for the ODI series. The Men in Blue will look to continue their dominant run on this tour after winning the one-day series.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, 1st T20I, India tour of West Indies, 2022.

Date and Time: July 29, 2022, Friday; 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a tricky one to bat on, as it's on the slower side. Batters need to take their time in the middle before going for their shots. The track is expected to get better for batting later on. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the game. However, no rain is predicted, and the temperature will hover around the 21 degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

West Indies

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C), Shimron Hetymer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

India

Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Match Prediction

Both teams won their previous T20I series coming into this series. West Indies, however, are under pressure after losing the ODI series against India and will have to come back stronger in the shorter format.

India have performed well in T20Is recently. The inclusion of big players like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, among others, means they'll fancy their chances of a win.

Prediction: India to win.

Telecast Details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode.

