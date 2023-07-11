West Indies vs India, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and India are all set to square off against each other in the first of the two-match test series scheduled to take place between both teams. The Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, will be hosting this clash on Wednesday, July 12.

After failing to secure a place at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the men in Maroon will now turn their attention to the longest format of the game as they gear up to play their first test series of the WTC 2023-2025 cycle.

West Indies did not have a great time in the previous cycle, as they finished eighth with a percentage point of 34.62.

The hosts will be missing the services of some of their experienced players as the likes of Gudakesh Motie, Kyle Mayers, and Jayden Seales couldn’t find a place in the squad due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Kirk Mckenzie and Rahkeem Cornwall have been added to the squad as the team gears up to play the first match of the series.

India, on the other hand, failed to win the championship for the second consecutive time as they suffered a disappointing loss to Australia in the final.

The Indian team will now turn their attention to the next cycle as they will be looking to reach their third consecutive finals.

India have announced a full-strength squad under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. However, some fresh faces have been added to the Indian side for the series, including the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Mukesh Kumar. At least two of these four players are in line for their potential debut in the first test.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, India tour of West Indies 2023

Date and Time: July 12, 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park in Dominica is expected to behave like a traditional test cricket surface. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers on Day 1, while the batters are expected to dominate the proceedings on Day 2 and Day 3 of the match.

The surface is expected to slow down as the game progresses, and the spinners will play a vital role in deciding the outcome of the game on the last two days of the game. The average first innings score at the venue is 250-270.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

Rain Showers and Thunderstorms are predicted in Dominica on the first and last day of the match. Temperatures are expected to range between 26 to 30 degree celsius with the humidity in the 70s.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

India, led by Rohit Sharma, will start the game as clear favourites as they have got a stronger squad as compared to the home team.

The hosts have not won a test series against India in nearly 20 years. Therefore, they need to be on their toes if they wish to challenge an in-form Indian side in the first test.

Prediction: India to win the match.

West Indies vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema and Fancode

