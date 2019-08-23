×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

West Indies vs India 2019: Why it was unfair to drop Ravichandran Ashwin

Aryan Surana
ANALYST
Feature
16   //    23 Aug 2019, 21:09 IST


Ravichandran Ashwin is a world-class performer
Ravichandran Ashwin is a world-class performer

It is August already, and Ravichandran Ashwin is yet to play a single international game this year.

India's premier off-spinner finds himself warming the bench as dynamic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been picked as the lone spinner in the opening Test against West Indies.

Instantaneously dropped from the limited-overs scheme of things, the surprising exclusion from the playing XI in the longest version of the game leaves Ashwin's international career at an interesting juncture. 

The experienced campaigner, who has been the centerpiece of India's escalation to the pinnacle of the Test rankings, has eventually fallen down the pecking order for the position of India's frontline spinner in recent times.

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja

Though the argument in favor of Jadeja is his batting prowess, one simply cannot ignore the fact that the senior counterpart has done little wrong to be abruptly omitted from the playing XI. The exclusion means the offie is out of the fourth straight Test, after missing the last three in Australia due to an abdominal strain.

The startling decision has raised eyebrows in the cricketing fraternity. Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar expressed his disappointment at the exclusion of the veteran spin bowler, despite his brilliant record in the Caribbean. "[The selection] astonished me,” Gavaskar exclaimed during commentary, questioning the wisdom behind the absurd selection call. “A man with that kind of record, especially against West Indies. He doesn’t find a place in this playing XI. That is stunning. Astonishing.” added Gavaskar, hardly able to suppress his anger.

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar

To put things in perspective, it is noteworthy to mention that the spin wizard was India's most distinguished performer on India's preceding tour of West Indies in 2016. Justifiably rewarded as the Man of the Series for bagging 17 wickets in 4 matches, the proficient tweaker also dismantled the Calypso men with two magnificent centuries.

Advertisement

Boasting of 60 wickets in 11 matches at a phenomenal average of 21.85 and a tremendous strike rate of 46.2, Ashwin's red-ball credentials against West Indies speak for themselves. The fastest in the world to both 250 and 300 Test wickets, the master spinner has scalped 342 wickets at an average of 25.43 in 65 Tests overall.

Earlier this year, Ashwin also plied his trade for Nottinghamshire in England’s County Cricket, concluding the flourishing season with 23 wickets at an excellent average of 19.91 with best figures of 12/144 in the match against Surrey. Commendable bowling displays under alien conditions silenced his doubters who repeatedly criticized him for underachieving in overseas fixtures.

While statistics show that Ashwin's bowling performances in overseas conditions are significantly weaker, the fact that outright spinners in the world predominantly thrive in sub-continental conditions needs to be taken into consideration by the team management. It is high time that Ashwin's remarkable exploits at the international level are appreciated.

One of the greatest spinners ever produced in India, Ashwin is a world-class performer and he certainly needs to be treated like one.

Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in West Indies 2019
1st T20I | Sat, 03 Aug
WI 95/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 98/6 (17.2 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 04 Aug
IND 167/5 (20.0 ov)
WI 98/4 (15.3 ov)
India won by 22 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Tue, 06 Aug
WI 146/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 150/3 (19.1 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
WI VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug
WI 54/1 (13.0 ov)
IND
No Result
WI VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug
IND 279/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 210/10 (42.0 ov)
India won by 59 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 14 Aug
WI 240/7 (35.0 ov)
IND 256/4 (32.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets (DLS Method)
WI VS IND live score
1st Test
IND 297/10 (96.4 ov)
WI
LIVE
Day 2 | West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS WI live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us