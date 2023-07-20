West Indies vs India, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and India are all set to square off against each other in the second of the two-match test series scheduled to take place between both teams. The Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, will be hosting this clash on Thursday, July 20.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, won the opening Test by an innings and 141 runs at the Windsor Park in Dominica. Yashasvi Jaiswal became the Player of the Match after he scored a sparkling century in his maiden Test match.

Ravi Ashwin also showed his class by picking up 12 wickets in the match, including a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. Skipper Rohit Sharma also scored a brilliant hundred in the first innings for the visiting team.

India, however, need to win the series 2-0 to keep alive their hopes of retaining their No.1 spot. If Australia win the Ashes by a margin of 4-1, they will be ranked the new No.1 team in the ICC rankings.

West Indies, led by Kraigg Brathwaite, in the meantime, made a change to their squad. They roped in Kevin Sinclair for Raymon Reifer, who was disappointing in the first Test.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, India tour of West Indies 2023

Date and Time: July 20, 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queen’s Park Oval is expected to provide some assistance to the fast bowlers. Spinners may also get held as the match progresses. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Trinidad. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevin Sinclair, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

India should be able to win the match comfortably after how they performed in the opening Test. West Indies would do well to give them a fight.

West Indies vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema and Fancode

Poll : Yashasvi Jaiswal to score a century? Yes No 0 votes