West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies are set to face India in the third and final match of their three-match ODI series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday (August 1).

After losing the first ODI by five wickets, the hosts made a stunning comeback in the second game as they registered a comfortable six-wicket win in a one-sided affair. Bowling first, Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd picked up three wickets apiece as the Indian team got bundled for 181 runs in 40.5 overs.

Chasing a modest total, Shai Hope (63*) and Keacy Carty (48*) led the fightback for the West Indies after an early collapse as they successfully chased down the target with 13.2 overs to spare. Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets for India, but it wasn’t enough as the other bowlers failed to make an impact on the game.

After a disappointing performance in the second game, the senior pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to make a comeback in the third and final match of the series.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies 2023

Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday, 7 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

A low-scoring encounter awaits both teams as the pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium tends to slow down as the game progresses. The spinners will get plenty of assistance from the surface, while the batters need to adjust to the pace and bounce of the pitch.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

There is a chance that play will be interrupted by rain during the 3rd ODI on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 32 degree Celsius with humidity in the 70s.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Shai Hope (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

Despite a loss in the second game, the Indian team looks like a more settled unit in both departments. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli come back into the side, then the visitors will start the game as clear favourites to win the third and final match of the series.

Prediction: India to win the third ODI.

West Indies vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema and FanCode

