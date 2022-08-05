West Indies vs India, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India and West Indies will lock horns in the fourth game of their five-match T20I on Saturday, August 6, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.
India, captained by Rohit Sharma, are leading the series 2-1 and will look the seal the series with a game to spare. The Men in Blue are coming off a seven-wicket win at Warner Park in St KItts.
Suryakumar Yadav scored 76 to help the visitors get across the line with six deliveries to spare. He also won the Player of the Match for his exploits and is now two points short of overtaking Babar Azam as the top-ranked T20I batter.
Captain Rohit Sharma hasn't looked in the best of form of late. Meanwhile, Arshdeeep Singh has conjured praise for his bowling in the powerplay and at the death.
West Indies are in a must-win situation and can't afford to let complacency sneak in. Obed McCoy has been exceptional for them thus far, and he needs to fire again. Other players also need to step up.
West Indies vs India Match Details
Match: West Indies vs India, 4th T20I, India tour of West Indies, 2022.
Date and Time: August 6, 2022, Saturday, 08:00 PM IST.
Venue: Lauderhill, Florida.
Pitch Report
The pitch in Florida is an excellent one for batting, so a high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.
Weather Forecast
There's a chance of rain during the day, which could lead to intermittent delays. Nevertheless, the weather should be pleasant, with the temperature likely to hover around the 30-degree Celeius mark.
Probable XIs
West Indies
Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Devon Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
India
Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi/Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.
Match Prediction
India have two out of four games against the West Indies in Florida. While they lost one match by one wicket, the other game didn't produce a result due to rain.
The team, batting second, could have a fair amount of advantage.
Prediction: The team batting second to win.
Telecast Details and Channel list
TV: DD Sports.
Live Streaming: FanCode.
Q. Will Rohit Sharma score a half-century?
Yes
No