West Indies vs India Prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

West Indies and India face off in the second ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, July 24, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

India have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first ODI by a margin of just three runs. Batting first, India put up 308/7 on the board. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill put together a solid opening stand of 119 runs. Dhawan scored 97 runs while Gill was run out on 64.

Shreyas Iyer also scored 54 runs batting at No. 3. However, India lost quick wickets thereafter and could not flourish towards the end. Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie picked up two wickets each.

West Indies lost their first wicket for just 16 runs on the board during their run-chase. Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks then stitched together a 107-run stand. Brooks was dismissed on 46 while Mayers and Brandon King scored half-centuries.

Akeal Hosein (32*) and Romario Shepherd (39*) made valuable contributions down the order. However, India picked up key wickets at the right time in the game. Mohammad Siraj defended 15 runs off the final over as India wrapped up the game in the end.

Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a couple of wickets each. The likes of Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and the rest will have a good opportunity to showcase their skillset in the upcoming clash.

West Indies weren’t too far behind either and will have to work on finishing games. They will need to beat India at any cost in the second ODI if they want to remain in contention in the series.

Can West Indies (WI) beat India (IND)?

England v India - 2nd Royal London Series One Day International (Image Courtesy: Getty)

West Indies put up a spirited effort in the first ODI only to fall agonizingly short of the target. They batted well but could not get over the line.

It was a commendable performance from their top order in particular. The likes of Shai Hope, skipper Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell need to step up with the bat in this match.

Their failure to pick up an early wicket allowed India to set the platform for a big total. The bowlers will have to strike early to put the opposition under pressure.

India did well as a unit overall to hold their nerves and win the game. The visitors have momentum on their side and will start as favorites to come out on top once again.

Prediction: India to win the match.

