West Indies vs India 2019: Three records that might be broken in the T20I series

India swept away West Indies in their last T20I series

Both India and West Indies would have been unhappy with their World Cup campaigns, having failed to live up to the expectations. However, they will not have any time to look back as they are set to face other in the T20I series starting on 3rd August. This is a very important series as both the teams are preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held next year.

This is a mouth-watering prospect as both India and West Indies are blessed with a plethora of quality players. Expect excitement levels to be sky high and a few pages of record books being rewritten.

When India take on West Indies in the T20I series, quite a few Indian players will go into the series with the chance to surpass some of the established numbers. Let us look at some of the records of cricket's shortest format, which might be broken next month.

#3 Most fifty-plus scores against West Indies

Rohit Sharma has three 50+ scores against West Indies

Being one of the best batsmen in the world, Rohit Sharma has a prolific record against most countries. The 'Hitman' has scored 334 runs against West Indies in 10 T20Is, including two half-centuries and a century.

He has scored runs at an average of more than 47 and a strike-rate north of 145 against the two-time World T20 champions. Rohit needs just two more scores of fifty or more to break the record set by Tillakaratne Dilshan, who crossed the landmark four times against the Windies in nine innings, his highest score being 96* .

Rohit was in brilliant form throughout the World Cup, so it won't be a surprise if he can continue his consistent form and break Dilshan's record.

