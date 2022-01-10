West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

West Indies take on Ireland in the second of the three-match ODI series at the Sabina Park on 11th January.

West Indies are off to a flyer in this series, having won the first ODI by 24 runs. The Windies outfit will now look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The return of their usual white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard was marked by a win after having suffered humiliation while touring Pakistan in his absence.

The Irish setup, meanwhile, will look to pull things back and level the series once again. The visitors will be keen to rectify the mistakes they made in their first match and make a strong comeback.

The Andy Balbirnie-led Irish team gave the Windies a run for their money in the first clash. Balbirnie won the toss and put the hosts in to bat first.

The explosive Windies batting line-up put up an above par 269-run total. Shamarh Brooks (89-ball 93) and Kieron Pollard (66-ball 69) were the top-scorers for the hosts. Shai Hope and Odean Smith chipped in with some crucial runs.

Mark Adair (3/38) and Craig Young (3/56) were the top wicket-takers for the visitors. Andy McBrine claimed two wickets, while Curtis Campher and Josh little chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing a challenging total, the Irish outfit fell agonizingly short of the target. Andy Balbirnie (94-ball 71) and Harry Tector (68-ball 53) were the top-scorers for the visitors. George Dockrell, Andy McBrine and Mark Adair made some valuable contributions with the bat in hand.

Despite the brave efforts from the visitors, they fell 24 runs short of the target as they managed only 245 runs before getting bowled out.

West Indies vs Ireland 2nd ODI Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd of 3 ODIs.

Date: 11th January 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston.

West Indies vs Ireland 2nd ODI Pitch Report

The surface at Sabina Park has historically been a good cricketing surface. The batters love to bat on this surface initially as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses. The team that wins the toss will look to bat first on this surface.

West Indies vs Ireland 2nd ODI Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is likely to range between 21 and 29 degrees Celsius. Intermittent spells of rain are expected throughout the day.

West Indies vs Ireland 2nd ODI Probable XIs

West Indies

The hosts seem to have found their groove once again following the return of their regular white-ball captain Kieron Pollard. Shai Hope, Shamarah Brooks and Nicholas Pooran will be the ones to watch out for with the bat in hand.

Pollard and Odean Smith will play crucial all-round roles. Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd have once again proven to be effective with the ball in hand.

Probable XI

Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarah Brooks, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hossein.

Ireland

Andy Balbirnie, Andy McBrine and Harry Tector will play decisive roles with the bat in hand. Mark Adair, Craig Young and Josh little will play crucial roles with the ball.

Probable XI

William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little.

West Indies vs Ireland 2nd ODI Match Prediction

West Indies have drawn the first blood of the series in home conditions.

Ireland are a balanced side and will have no push-overs. But the hosts have momentum on their side and will be eager to keep it going in their next match.

West Indies vs Ireland 2nd ODI TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

