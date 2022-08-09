West Indies vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies are all set to host New Zealand for a limited-overs series, starting on August 10. The Windies will play three T20Is against the Kiwis, with the first T20I set to take place at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

West Indies recently hosted India for a limited-overs series. They were whitewashed in the ODI series and failed to bounce back in the T20I series, losing by a 4-1 margin. They were outplayed by the Men in Blue and will hope to turn the tables while facing the Kiwis.

Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the side in the shortest format. The likes of Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder need to step up to challenge the high-flying Kiwis in the upcoming white-ball series at home.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have had the best of times recently. They toured Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands and are yet to lose a game. They have won 11 white-ball games on the trot and will be riding with confidence as they look to inflict a similar result against the Caribbean side.

Kane Williamson returns to the squad and will be back leading the side. Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Devon Conway will also return to the squad. They look like a solid unit and will look to get an early lead in the series.

West Indies vs New Zealand: Match Details

Match: West Indies vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, New Zealand tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: August 11 2022, Thursday, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

West Indies vs New Zealand: Pitch Report

The pitch at Sabina Park is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

West Indies vs New Zealand: Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kingston is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius. Showers are expected during the course of the match. Let’s hope we get a full game.

West Indies vs New Zealand: Probable XIs

West Indies

Probable XI: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

New Zealand

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

West Indies vs New Zealand: Match Prediction

The tour of New Zealand to West Indies kicks off on August 10 with the first T20I at Sabina Park. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and fans can expect a cracking contest to start the series.

New Zealand look a settled unit and expect them to get an early lead in the T20I series.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

West Indies vs New Zealand: telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

