Stats: West Indies vs Pakistan in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

West Indies and Pakistan have met thrice in the Women's Cricket World Cup. The West Indies lead Pakistan 2-1 in the head-to-head between the two sides. The victory over West Indies was one of the rare occasions when Pakistan won in the history of the tournament.

Pakistan has never scored more than 134 runs in an innings against West Indies at the World Cup. They have also never been able to take all 11 wickets in an innings against West Indies.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from West Indies vs Pakistan matches at the World Cup

285/4 by West Indies in 2017 is the highest team total.

by West Indies in 2017 is the highest team total. 117/3 by Pakistan in 2017 is the lowest team total.

by Pakistan in 2017 is the lowest team total. 169 runs scored by Stafanie Taylor of West Indies is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Stafanie Taylor of West Indies is the most number of runs scored by a player. 104* by Deandra Dottin of West Indies in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Deandra Dottin of West Indies in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player. 1 century has been scored in matches between these two teams.

century has been scored in matches between these two teams. 3 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. 2 half-centuries scored by Stafanie Taylor is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Stafanie Taylor is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 4 wickets taken by Shanel Daley of West Indies is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Shanel Daley of West Indies is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 4/29 by Shanel Daley in 2009 is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Shanel Daley in 2009 is the best bowling performance by a player. 3 dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira of West Indies is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira of West Indies is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 3 dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira in 2009 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira in 2009 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 2 catches by Asmavia Iqbal and Bismah Maroof of Pakistan and is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Asmavia Iqbal and Bismah Maroof of Pakistan and is the most number of catches taken by a player. 2 catches by Bismah Maroof in 2009 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar