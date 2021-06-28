West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I Prediction: Who will win today's match?

After the visitors leveled the five-match series 1-1 with a fighting win in the previous game, West Indies will lock horns with South Africa in the third T20I at Grenada on Tuesday, June 29.

West Indies were at their imperious best in the series opener as they chased down 161 with five overs and eight wickets to spare, with Evin Lewis and the returning Andre Russell putting up impressive showings. But they were brought back to earth in the second game while chasing a similar target.

The hosts crumbled in pursuit of 167, with the famed big-hitting middle order appearing to be a touch overconfident in their own abilities. Rash shots brought about the dismissals of almost all players, but captain Kieron Pollard maintained in the post-match presentation that West Indies won't veer away from the approach that has brought them so much success in the T20I format.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who took over as T20I captain ahead of this series, recorded his first win at the helm of the side. With the bowling attack stepping up against arguably their biggest test in international cricket, the Proteas will look to generate some momentum ahead of yet another attempt to find ICC success.

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I Match Prediction: Who will come out on top in Grenada?

Our #MastercardPricelessMoment brought us on the edge of our seat! A very entertaining cameo from Fabian Allen. #WIvSA #MissionMaroon pic.twitter.com/RdYnhMl8xE — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 27, 2021

Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher have been superb at the top of the order for West Indies, so much so that Chris Gayle has been demoted to No. 3. While 'The Universe Boss' played a fluent cameo in the series opener, he looked out of sorts in the second game and may not be entirely suited to the position.

Others like Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard haven't come to the party yet, with all-rounders Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen and Andre Russell having had to chip in with useful contributions. West Indies have a deep batting lineup that helps them play aggressive cricket, but they can't be as lax as they were in the previous game against South Africa.

The Windies bowling attack has been decent. Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair has been willing to bowl at difficult stages of the innings, with left-arm pacer Obed McCoy and Bravo taking up death-bowling duties fairly confidently.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada returned to form with a three-wicket haul in the second T20I, although Allen did take him for some runs. Anrich Nortje has been superb this series and bowled a brilliant penultimate over in the previous game. The form of Lungi Ngidi, however, is a concern for the Proteas.

The batting lineup is showing signs of coming together to gel as a unit. Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock have been in decent touch, with others like Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen having already played knocks of note in this series. If David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen come to the party as well, South Africa could easily compete with West Indies in the long run.

Overall, given how well South Africa played in the previous game, this contest is too close to call. But despite their poor batting display yesterday, West Indies should still enter the third T20I as the favorites. A little more caution and smart decision-making while batting should ensure that they wrest the advantage back in the series.

Prediction: West Indies to win the 3rd T20I against South Africa

Edited by Atharva Papnoi