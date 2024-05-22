West Indies vs South Africa T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 begins on June 2. The teams have started preparing for the showpiece event. West Indies are all set to host South Africa for a three-match T20I series, starting on May 23.

The three-match series will provide a good opportunity for the teams to try out different combinations before the global event. All the three games of the series will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Brandon King has been named the captain of the West Indies for the series against the Proteas. Most of their regular players are playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and as a result, King will be leading the side.

The likes of King, Roston Chase and Johnson Charles will play a vital role for them in the batting department whereas Shamar Joseph, Jason Holder and Obed McCoy will lead the bowling attack. They will be hoping to start the series on a winning note.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be led by Rassie van der Dussen. Aiden Markram, who is with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, will miss the series against the West Indies. Van der Dussen has plenty of experience at the highest level and will look to use it while leading the Proteas.

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton form a solid batting line-up to go with the bowling department, comprising Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, and Tabraiz Shamsi. They will be looking to adapt to the conditions quickly before the T20 World Cup.

West Indies vs South Africa Head to Head in T20Is:

West Indies and South Africa have faced each other 19 times in the shortest format. West Indies have won eight of those as opposed to South Africa’s 11 wins.

Matches played: 19

West Indies won: 8

South Africa won: 11

West Indies vs South Africa T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 24, Friday

1st T20I – West Indies vs South Africa, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 12:30 AM

May 26, Sunday

2nd T20I – West Indies vs South Africa, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 12:30 AM

May 27, Monday

3rd T20I – West Indies vs South Africa, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 12:30 AM

West Indies vs South Africa T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The T20I series between West Indies and South Africa will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. The fans in India can enjoy the action by subscribing.

West Indies vs South Africa T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

West Indies

Brandon King (c), Roston Chase, Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Tabraiz Shamsi

