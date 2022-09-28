West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will lock horns in the five-match T20I series starting on Wednesday (September 28).

West Indies Women will come into this T20I series after a poor outing at the Commonwealth Games 2022. They failed to make it to the knockouts of CWG and ended up in the third spot in Group A. The side will want to make a strong comeback in this series at home.

New Zealand Women bagged a 2-1 series win in the ODI series against West Indies Women and will want to keep their momentum going. The last T20I game the White Ferns played was at the CWG 2022 when they ended up with the bronze medal.

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women: Head-to-head record in T20Is

The two sides have played a total of 19 T20Is so far, with New Zealand Women bagging 13 wins and West Indies Women bagging four victories. Two encounters ended without a result.

The last time these two sides met was in March of 2018. New Zealand won that particular game by seven wickets.

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, T20I Series 2022: Full schedule and match timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, September 28

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I, 11.00 pm

Saturday, October 1

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I, 7.30 pm

Sunday, October 2

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I, 11.00 pm

Wednesday, October 5

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 4th T20I, 7.30 pm

Thursday, October 6

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I, 11.00 pm

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, T20I Series 2022 telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the FanCode App and Website in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, T20I Series:

India: FanCode

Caribbean: ESPN Play

New Zealand: ESPN+

Bangladesh: T Sports and Toffee App

RoW: Windies YouTube channel

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, T20I Series 2022 squads

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews (c), Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond.

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (c), Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Suzie Bates, Izzy Gaze (wk), Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold.

