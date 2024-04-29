West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the third match of the five-match T20I series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women on Tuesday, April 29.

After a close one-run win over Pakistan Women in the first T20I, West Indies secured their second win on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Opening batters Gull Feroza (14) and Sidra Ameen (10) couldn’t provide a perfect start to their side. However, Muneeba Ali smashed a 47-ball 55-run knock, which helped them set a 121-run target. Windies skipper Hayley Matthews picked up a three-wicket haul, while Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, and Afy Fletcher took a wicket each.

In reply, Diana Baig of Pakistan dismissed Windies opener Qiana Joseph in the powerplay. However, Hayley Matthews (58) and Shermaine Campbell (21) stitched together a 67-run partnership for the second, which helped them chase down the target with 1.4 overs to spare.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I, West Indies Women tour of Pakistan 2024

Date and Time: April 29, 2024, Tuesday, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

West Indies Women and Pakistan Women have played against each other for a total of 19 matches. Windies have asserted dominance with 16 victories, including two in the ongoing five-match T20I series, while Pakistan have managed to win just three games.

Matches played: 19

West Indies Women won: 16

Pakistan Women won: 3

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium has helped both the batting and bowling units. The average score has been approximately 120 runs in the last two games. The bowlers will get help from the surface in the first half but as the game progresses, batters will come into action.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The temperature at the National Stadium in Karachi will be clear. There will be no chance of precipitation with 36 percent humidity and a wind speed of 23 km/h.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

West Indies Women

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shamilia Connell, and Karishma Ramharack.

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Gull Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, and Sadia Iqbal.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

West Indies Women have consistently dominated Pakistan in the last six T20I matches. They have already the visitors twice in the ongoing five-match series and are keen to secure their third win to clinch the series.

Prediction: West Windes Women to win.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

