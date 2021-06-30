West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

West Indies Women will host Pakistan Women for three T20I matches and 5 ODI games between 30 June and 18 July. All the matches will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Experiencer batter Javeria Khan will lead Pakistan Women in the limited-overs series while all-rounder Stafanie Taylor has been named the captain of the Windies Women side. Anisa Mohammed will be her successor in the upcoming T20I and ODI series.

Both sides boast strong and experienced players in their ranks and will look to start the series with a bang.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 2021: Full schedule and match timings (IST)

1st T20I: 30 June 2021 (Wednesday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 11:30 PM

2nd T20I: 2 July 2021 (Friday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 11:30 PM

3rd T20I: 3 July 2021 (Sunday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 11:30 PM

1st ODI: 7 July 2021 (Wednesday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 7:00 PM

2nd ODI: 9 July 2021 (Friday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 7:00 PM

3rd ODI: 12 July 2021 (Monday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 7:00 PM

4th ODI: 15 July 2021 (Thursday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 7:00 PM

5th ODI: 18 July 2021 (Sunday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 7:00 PM

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 2021: Live streaming details

Indian fans can catch the action live on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 2021: Squads

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Syeda Aroob Shah

