West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The ODI series between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will kick off on September 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. After the T20I series ended in 1-1, the action now shifts to the longer format with five games to be played in the series.

West Indies bounced back in the final game to level the T20I series. After Stafanie Taylor was ruled out of the series, Anisa Mohammed did a good job of leading her side and finishing the series with a win.

They have good depth in their batting and will be eager to get an early lead in the ODI series. Hayley Matthews finished as the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series. The hosts have a good balance to their side and will look to carry the winning momentum into the ODI series.

South Africa, on the other hand, looked good in the second game but suffered a loss in the following match. Dane van Niekerk led her side brilliantly in the T20I series. They will be high on confidence leading up to the ODI series.

The batters are in prime form with Lizelle Lee leading the charge. She finished as the highest run-scorer in the series. The bowling department was led by Marizanne Kapp as she picked up four wickets in three games.

Both sides have a good number of experienced players and the series promises to be a vital one with the World Cup scheduled for next year. The young players will be eager to grab the opportunity and cement their places in their respective teams.

Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI

Date and Time: September 8, 2021 Wednesday, 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Weather report:

Temperatures in Antigua are expected to hover between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius. Conditions will stay humid throughout the day. There is no chance of rain and we can expect a full game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua is on the slower side. It will assist the spinners from both sides. We have seen batters struggle against the slow bowlers on this surface. The track is expected to stay on the slower side throughout the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Women

West Indies Women will be confident heading into the ODI series. If Stafanie Taylor isn’t available for selection, Anisa Mohammed will continue leading the side. The batting-heavy side will be eager to get off with a win.

Playing XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (wk), Britney Cooper, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Anisa Mohammed (c), Karishma Ramharack

South Africa Women

The South African side have a number of experienced players in their ranks. They have some quality young players in their side who have done well in the domestic tournament. Dane van Niekerk will lead the side and will be eager to step up and contribute for South Africa's success.

Playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (c), Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

Match prediction:

The T20I series was a closely-fought series. With the World Cup scheduled for next year, both sides will be looking to prepare for the showpiece event. Both South Africa and West Indies have a number of experienced players on their side and it promises to be an exciting series.

South Africa have got a good balance in their side and should be expected to come out on top in the first game of the series.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

