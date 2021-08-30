West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

West Indies Women and South Africa Women are set to lock horns in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, August 31. The match will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

West Indies Women must be high on confidence after their 3-0 victory over Javeria Khan’s Pakistan Women two months ago. While the first two games were closely-fought affairs, the home team won the third and final T20I by six wickets to complete the whitewash.

Moreover, three of their cricketers - Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews - played in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Hundred. South Africa Women, on the other hand, started the year with a 2-1 series win over Pakistan Women in January.

Then in March, they defeated India Women 2-1 in the three-match series. In both series, the Proteas sealed their fate with victories in the first two games. They will now be looking to win their third bilateral T20I series in 2021.

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I

Date: August 31, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Weather Report

Conditions will be mostly sunny with minimal chances of rain. The temperature will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the low-60s.

Pitch Report

The venue in Antigua hosted three T20Is between Pakistan and West Indies and the average first-innings score was 121. Hence, a high-scoring game may not be on the cards. Scores over the 130-run mark may not be easy to chase down.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor have been the fulcrum of the West Indies team. A lot will depend on their all-round performance. Anisa Mohammed, the all-time leading T20I wicket-taker, has to step up as well. Others also need to give the stalwarts some support.

West Indies Women

Predicted XI: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Britney Cooper, Stafanie Taylor (c), Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (w), Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne

South Africa Women

Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp had excellent outings in the Hundred and they’ll be looking to carry the momentum. Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt are daunting prospects as openers. Chloe Tryon wasn’t in great form in the Hundred and she will be looking to make amends.

Predicted XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee (w), Dane van Niekerk (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayobanga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

Match Prediction

With Van Niekerk back in the mix, South Africa look a formidable unit. They have enough firepower in their batting department. Kapp and Ismail are likely to lead the bowling attack. South Africa should be able to come out trumps in the series opener.

Broadcast Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee