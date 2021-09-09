West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The second game of the five-match ODI series between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will be played on September 10 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. South Africa have started the series with a comprehensive win over West Indies and will hope to continue the momentum.

Anisa Mohammed led the hosts in the T20I series and has continued to lead the side in the absence of Stafanie Taylor. Having come back strongly in the T20I series, the hosts have failed to carry the momentum into the ODI series.

After opting to bat first, their batters failed to step up as they only managed to put 153 on the board. Only three batters managed to reach double figures. South Africa chased down the target with ease to hand the hosts an eight-wicket defeat.

South Africa, meanwhile, were brilliant as a unit. The bowlers did a fantastic job by restricting West Indies to 153. Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune and Dane van Niekerk picked up two wickets each as the hosts didn’t stand a chance.

Opening the batting, Lizelle Lee played a match-winning knock as she remained unbeaten on 91, guiding her side across the line. They chased down the target in the 40th over to get an early lead in the series.

Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: September 10, 2021 Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Weather report:

Conditions are expected to be sunny and warm in Antigua on Friday. The temperature will hover between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and a full game can be expected on Friday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua is on the slower side. The track will assist the spinners from both sides. The ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat and the batters will enjoy batting against the new ball. The deck is likely to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Women

West Indies didn’t have the best of games in the first ODI. The batters failed to contribute as they managed to score only 153 runs. They will be looking to turn the tables on the Proteas in the upcoming game. Britney Cooper was injured in the last game and is expected to miss the second ODI.

Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack

South Africa Women

The South African women got off to a winning start in the ODI series. With experienced players having stepped up, they are expected to go with the winning combination for the upcoming game.

Playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (c), Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Lara Goodall

Match prediction:

The first game was a cakewalk for the visitors. West Indies need to get their act together and fire in unison to bounce back in the series. South Africa women were brilliant in all departments and outplayed the hosts in the first game and are expected to continue their winning streak.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

