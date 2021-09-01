West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

West Indies Women and South Africa Women will lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, September 2 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

The opening T20I between the two teams turned out to be a damp squib. The game had to be abandoned after the West Indies batted only 2.5 overs in their run-chase. The match had all the ingredients to be a humdinger, but rain ended up playing spoilsport.

After electing to bat first, South Africa posted 135 for the loss of three wickets. Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt scored in the 30s to help the visitors to a respectable score. Dane van Niekerk and Tazmin Brits also chipped in with cameos.

Hayley Matthews and skipper Anisa Mohammed picked up two wickets for the West Indies. The hosts didn’t make a great start after Deandra Dottin had to retire hurt. Thereafter, Kapp got rid of Matthews, following which the heavens opened and the game was called off.

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I

Date: September 2, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Weather Report

Conditions will mostly be sunny, but with chances of rain. The temperature will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark with the humidity expected to be in the mid-60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Antigua turned out to be a fairly good one for batting. South Africa lost only three wickets and run-making wasn’t all that tough. A score over the 130-run mark may not be easy to chase down.

Predicted Playing XI

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews will be under immense pressure to deliver if Dottin doesn’t play the next game. The Caribbean unit also won’t be having the services of Stafanie Taylor. Anisa Mohammed needs to get amongst the wickets and the likes of Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell need to deliver as well.

Predicted XI: Hayley Matthews, Britney Cooper/Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight (w), Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed (c), Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Qiana Joseph

South Africa Women

Dane van Niekerk got out cheaply after a promising start in the previous game against West Indies and will want to make amends. Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt looked in excellent touch and the onus will also be on them. Kapp is also a key member of the bowling unit, but needs support.

Predicted XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (w), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Match Prediction

Deandra Dottin has been the fulcrum of West Indies batting for many years. If she doesn’t play the next game, then the hosts’ batting would be severely depleted. South Africa’s chances of winning the game go up even further.

Broadcast Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee