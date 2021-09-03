West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Steaming details

West Indies Women and South Africa Women will lock horns in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, September 5. The match will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

The opening game of the series was washed out due to rain after only 2.5 overs in South Africa’s run-chase. The second match on Thursday, September 2, turned out to be a completely one-sided affair. South Africa won the game by 50 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After being put in to bat first, South Africa scored 165 for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Lizelle Lee led the charge with a 52-ball 75, a knock laced with 12 fours and one six. Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp scored in their 20s to keep the innings going.

But it was Laura Wolvaardt’s nine-ball 33 that helped South Africa’s score. In the run-chase, the top six of West Indies’ batting got into double figures, but none could convert. Kapp was the most successful among South African bowlers as she picked up three wickets.

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I

Date: September 5, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 04:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Weather Report

Conditions will mostly be clear and the sun will also be out. The temperature will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity is expected to be in the 70s.

Pitch Report

The pitch has turned out to be an excellent one for batting. But batting in the second-half hasn’t been all that easy. Batting first should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XI

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews need to fire with the bat as they have experience. Matthews’ role with the ball in hand will also hold a lot of importance. Britney Cooper batted well for her 15-ball 26 last time and she may get a promotion. Anisa Mohammed needs to get amongst the wickets.

Predicted XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (w), Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed (c), Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Qiana Joseph

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt are in excellent form with the bat in hand. Dane van Niekerk has got a couple of starts, but needs to convert. Marizanne Kapp has shown why she’s regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket. The likes of Klaas, Mlaba and Khaka are also in good form.

Predicted XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (w), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Match Prediction

West Indies have been severely depleted since they lost Stafanie Taylor. South Africa have been superior to them on all counts and should be able to win their third game of the series.

Broadcast Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee