West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 4th ODI - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The fourth game of the five-match ODI series between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will take place on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

South Africa have been supremely clinical in their ODI series against the West Indies. The team, led by Dane van Niekerk, has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead and will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

In their previous game, they won by eight wickets. After electing to bowl, South Africa knocked out the hosts for a paltry 157 in 48.4 overs. In Stafanie Taylor’s absence, the West Indies batting has struggled big time. Opener Rashada Williams showed a lot of promise with her 37 runs that included three glorious fours.

Deandra Dottin curbed her natural instincts and made a 123-ball 71, laced with six fours and one six. However, the other batters couldn’t get to double digits. Shabnim Ismail was the standout bowler for South Africa as she picked up three wickets and conceded 31 runs.

Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee’s 122-run partnership off 28.4 overs set the platform for the run-chase. Both batters scored half-centuries and helped South Africa chase down the target with 13.2 overs to spare. Qiana Joseph picked up two wickets.

Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 4th ODI

Date and Time: September 16, 2021 Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Weather report:

Conditions will be partly sunny with temperatures around the 29-degree Celsius mark while the humidity will be in the 70s.

Pitch Report:

The pitches on the tour have been pretty decent ones for batting. In the ODI series, the chasing teams have found themselves at ease. Batting second should thus be the preferred option.

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin got some rhythm back in the previous game and West Indies will be looking up to her yet again. Hayley Matthews has scored only nine runs from three games and it’s time for her to step up. Qiana Joseph has been the standout bowler for the hosts with three wickets.

Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack

South Africa Women

Opening batters Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt have made a chunk of the scoring for South Africa. Lee is the leading run-scorer of the series as well. Ayobanga Khaka is the top wicket-taker of the series and has got decent support from Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus and others.

Playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (c), Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Lara Goodall

Match prediction:

South Africa have found it way too easy against West Indies in the ongoing series. Their batters and bowlers have totally outplayed the opposition. There’s no reason why South Africa can’t take a 4-0 lead in the series.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

