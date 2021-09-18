West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The fifth game of the five-match ODI series between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will take place on Sunday, September 19, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

South Africa, led by Dane van Niekerk, have been clinical in the ODI series and will look to complete a clean sweep after taking a 4-0 lead. Having lost only five wickets in their first three games, South Africa had to work a bit harder in the fourth match but they won it by 35 runs in the end.

After being put in to bat first, South Africa’s batting stuttered for the first time in the series. Van Niekerk and Co. were restricted to 185 in 50 overs. Mignon de Preez’s unbeaten 91-ball 65 saved the day for South Africa.

Sinalo Jafta’s 46-ball 28 also helped South Africa reach a respectable score. Anisa Mohammed was the standout bowler for the West Indies as she picked up the wickets of opener Tazmin Brits and Nadine de Klerk. Other bowlers also lent her the required support.

In their run-chase, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals. Rashada Williams scored 42, but she didn’t find a stable partner at the other end. Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and Kycia Knights couldn’t convert their starts. Van Niekerk picked up three wickets for South Africa.

Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI

Date and Time: September 19, 2021 Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Weather report:

There is a chance of rain at 8AM, 12PM, 1PM and 2PM. Hence, there could be interruptions and the DLS System might come into play. The temperature will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the venue wasn’t an easy one for batting. In the fourth ODI, the batters failed to get going. A target over the 200-run mark may not be easy to track down. Batting first should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Women

Rashada Williams has looked the most consistent among the West Indies batters with scores of 42 and 37. Deandra Dottin is their leading run-scorer with 132 runs. The rest of the batting hasn’t stepped up. Qiana Joseph and Anisa Mohammed have been their standout bowlers with three wickets each.

Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt have scored the bulk of the runs for South Africa in the series. Mignon du Preez scored 65 in the previous game and should be high on confidence. Dane van Niekerk is their leading wicket-taker with seven scalps. Khaka, Kapp and Luus have also done well.

Playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (c), Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Lara Goodall

Match prediction:

South Africa haven’t put a foot wrong, a reason why they are leading the five-match series 4-0. West Indies have been outplayed in all departments. South Africa should be able to complete the whitewash.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

