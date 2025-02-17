Weston Shield 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Weston Shield 2025, a premier T10 tournament organized by the European Cricket Network, will be played from February 19 to February 24. This marks the second edition of the prestigious event, which will unfold over six days at Cartama Oval in Cartama. A total of 25 matches will be played in this action-packed event, showcasing top-tier cricket talent from across the globe.

The tournament features four distinguished teams: European XI, British and Irish XI, Asian XI, and World XI. Each team will be represented by a blend of elite players from diverse cricketing nations, providing a unique platform for emerging talents from Europe, the British Isles, and beyond. The tournament is named in honor of Daniel Weston, the founder of the European Cricket Network, in recognition of his contribution to the sport.

Prominent players will grace the event, with Australian cricketer Joe Burns representing the European XI, which will be coached by Corey Rutgers. Ross Taylor, the seasoned New Zealand batsman, will captain the World XI, coached by Quinton Norris.

Defending champions British and Irish XI, led by Kevin O'Brien, will be guided by coach Richard Cox. Saeed Ajmal, the legendary Pakistani spinner, will headline the Asian XI, with Omar Sardar serving as their coach.

The Weston Shield 2025 offers an exciting opportunity for cricketers to showcase their skills on a global stage, adding another remarkable chapter to the tournament’s history.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Weston Shield 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, February 19

Match 1 - European XI vs British and Irish XI, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - Asian XI vs European XI, 5:00 PM

Match 3 - World XI vs British and Irish XI, 7:00 PM

Match 4 - Asian XI vs British and Irish XI, 9:30 PM

Match 5 - Asian XI vs World XI, 11:30 PM

Thursday, February 20

Match 6 - World XI vs Asian XI, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - European XI vs British and Irish XI, 5:00 PM

Match 8 - Asian XI vs British and Irish XI, 7:00 PM

Match 9 - World XI vs European XI, 9:30 PM

Match 10 - European XI vs Asian XI, 11:30 PM

Friday, February 21

Match 11 - European XI vs British and Irish XI, 3:00 PM

Match 12 - European XI vs World XI, 5:00 PM

Match 13 - British and Irish XI vs World XI, 7:00 PM

Match 14 - Asian XI vs European XI, 9:30 PM

Match 15 - World XI vs Asian XI, 11:30 PM

Saturday, February 22

Match 16 - World XI vs European XI, 3:00 PM

Match 17 - Asian XI vs British and Irish XI, 5:00 PM

Match 18 - European XI vs British and Irish XI, 7:00 PM

Match 19 - Asian XI vs World XI, 9:30 PM

Match 20 - World XI vs British and Irish XI, 11:30 PM

Sunday, February 23

Match 21 - World XI vs European XI, 3:00 PM

Match 22 - British and Irish XI vs Asian XI, 5:00 PM

Match 23 - European XI vs Asian XI, 7:00 PM

Match 24 - British and Irish XI vs World XI, 9:30 PM

Monday, February 24

Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:30 AM

Weston Shield 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Weston Shield 2025 via the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Weston Shield 2025: Full Squads

Asian XI

Adam Patel, Adnan Ghaus, Arav Shetty, Furqan Shafiq, Haroon Arshad, Hassan Khan, Kavishka Anjula, Manan Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Shahan Agha, Suliman Safi, Sumon Khan, Usman Najeeb, Younas Ahmadzai

European XI

Daniel Doyle-Calle, Fayaz Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Jeremy Martins, Joe Burns, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Atif, Noah Croes, Razmal Shigiwal, Sajid Afridi, Shahid Afridi, Shariz Ahmad, Sikander Zulfiqar, Ximus du Plooy

World XI

Benjamin Calitz, Henry McIntyre, Jack Wood, James Bazley, Joshua Dodd, Joshua Tromp, Kudakwashe Macheka, Max Hatzoglou, Peter Hatzoglou, Romario Roach, Ross Taylor, Ryshon Williams, Skanda Sharma, Williamsing Nalisa

British and Irish XI

Johnny Connell, Jordan Neill, Josh Wilson, Julius Sumerauer, Kevin O'Brien, Liam McCarthy, Mackenzie Jones, Nils Priestley, Oliver Davidson, Samuel Keeling-Wright, Seamus Lynch, Sebastian Allison, Tom Hinley, William Smale

