Weston Shield ECN 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Weston Shield ECN 2024 is a T10 tournament that will be organized by the European Cricket Network. This will be the first edition of the series and will start on Saturday, April 6. The series will conclude on Sunday, April 7.

Team Europe and British and Irish Knights will face each other in this nine-match event. All the nine matches will be played at the Santarem Cricket Ground in Portugal. Corey Rutgers of Spain has been appointed the coach of Team Europe.

Conrad Greenshields of Portugal will serve as the manager of the team. Peter Johnston will coach the British and Irish Knights while Rob Thomson has been picked as the manager of the team.

The European Cricket Network added two new tournaments to their calendar. The Weston Shield is named after the founder of the European Cricket Network, Daniel Weston. The first edition of the tournament will serve as a platform for cricketers from Europe and the British & Ireland to showcase their talent.

All nine matches will be played in the 10-over format, which has been the standard format for all the matches organized by the European Cricket Network.

The European Cricket Network has named another tournament, Meltl Shield, for women cricketers. The tournament has been named after Daniel Weston's wife, Manuela Meltl-Weston. The Meltl Shield is scheduled to take place in August this year and will witness Team Europe facing the British & Irish Roses.

Weston Shield ECN 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, April 6

Match 1 - Team Europe vs British and Irish Knights, 02:00 PM

Match 2 - British and Irish Knights vs Team Europe, 04:00 PM

Match 3 - Team Europe vs British and Irish Knights, 06:30 PM

Match 4 - British and Irish Knights vs Team Europe, 08:30 PM

Match 5 - Team Europe vs British and Irish Knights, 10:30 PM

Sunday, April 7

Match 6 - British and Irish Knights vs Team Europe, 02:00 PM

Match 7 - Team Europe vs British and Irish Knights, 04:00 PM

Match 8 - British and Irish Knights vs Team Europe, 06:30 PM

Match 9 - Team Europe vs British and Irish Knights, 08:30 PM

Weston Shield ECN 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Weston Shield ECN 2024: Full Squads

Team Europe

Ahmad Nabi, Amir Sharif, Clayton Floyd, Crishan Kalugamage, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Jamshed Khan, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Nicolaj Damgaard, Nooruddin Mujaddady, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shahid Afridi, Sharn Gomes, Sikander Zulfiqar

British and Irish Knights

Ben Fitchet, Dan Lincoln (wk), Harrison Ward, Jack Jarvis, Jonty Jenner, Julius Sumerauer, Michael English, Michael Leask, Mike Frost, Oliver Riley, Seamus Lynch, Tim Tector, Toby Greatwood, Tom Hinley

