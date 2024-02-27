What is the controversy with Hanuma Vihari & his Andhra teammate in Ranji Trophy 2024?

A massive controversy has erupted in Andhra cricket after senior batter Hanuma Vihari levelled a serious allegation following the team’s heartbreaking four-run loss to Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, February 26.

Sharing a post on his X handle, he alleged that he was asked to step down as captain because he reprimanded the 17th player, who complained to his father, who is a politician. Vihari alleged that the cricketer’s father had asked the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) to take action against him.

The 30-year-old right-handed batter scored a defiant 55 off 136 balls in Andhra’s second innings against Madhya Pradesh in Quarterfinal 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Despite his valiant effort, Andhra were bowled out for 165 in a chase of 170.

Andhra vs Andhra off the field

While the Ranji Trophy match itself was a highly thrilling one, there was more off-field drama in store. Following the defeat, Vihari took to his X handle and posted a note, hitting out at the ACA for the treatment meted out to him. He also vowed that he would never play for Andhra again as he had lost his self-respect.

"I was the captain in the first game against Bengal. During the game, I reprimanded the 17th player, and he complained to his dad (who is a politician). His father then asked the association to take action against me. Despite our successful chase of 410 against last year's finalists (Bengal), I was asked to resign from the captaincy without any fault of mine (sic),” the batter claimed.

"I never made any personal remarks to the player. However, the association deemed the player's importance greater than mine, despite my contributions to Andhra's cricketing success over the years, including representing India in 16 Tests (sic),” he went on to add.

Slamming the Andhra Cricket Board, he said he felt humiliated and embarrassed by their behavior towards him. The batter wrote:

"I felt embarrassed, but I continued playing this season out of respect for the game. Sad part is the association thinks that the players have to listen to whatever they say, and player are there because of them. I felt humiliated and embarrassed but I have not expressed it until today.

"I have decided that I will never play for Andhra where I lost my self-respect. I love the team (sic). I love the way we are growing every season but the association doesn't want us to grow," Vihari’s note on X concluded.

“I am that guy you are searching in that comment box” - Andhra cricketer hits back at Vihari

After Vihari’s post on social media went viral, Andhra cricketer KN Prudhviraj reacted to the same and confirmed that he is the player against whom the allegation has been levelled.

Prudhviraj rubbished Vihari’s claim and hit back at the experienced cricketer. He shared an Instagram Story and wrote:

“I am that guy you are searching in that comment box. Whatever you guys heard is absolute false, no one is higher than the game and my self-respect is much bigger than anything. Personal attacks and vulgar language is unacceptable in any platform. Everyone in the team knows what has happened that day. Play this sympathy games, however you want.”

Kuntrapakam Narsimha Prudhvira's Instagram story on the matter.

"The whole team knows" - Hanuma Vihari shares letter signed by teammates amid Prudhviraj controversy

Not long after Prudhviraj dismissed all allegations against him and took a dig at Vihari, the latter came up with another riposte. He shared a picture of a letter signed by teammates in which it was written that they want Vihari to be the captain.

"Sir this Ranji season means a lot to us as players and we have prepared so well and also started the tournament with a win against Bengal. As Andhra Ranji team players we want Vihari to lead our side," the letter shared by the 30-year-old cricketer read.

While posting a picture of the letter on his X handle, Vihari wrote:

"The whole team knows!"

ACA to conduct probe into Vihari’s allegations

Following the massive controversy, the Andhra Cricket Association sent out a press release and stated that it would conduct an inquiry into the allegations levelled by Vihari on social media.

The statement, however, also detailed that the association had received complaints against the cricketer over use of foul language and abusive behavior.

"ACA will conduct a thorough inquiry into the complaints and the due course of action will be communicated in the near future," the press release said and added, "Complaints were received from teammates, support staff, and ACA administrators [regarding] Vihari's use of foul language and abusive behaviour. Previously, during the Mushtaq Ali tournament, the Andhra team manager lodged complaints about internal groupism.

"It has come to our attention that Mr Vihari personally, verbally abused a specific player during the Bengal Ranji game in front of everyone. The affected player filed an official complaint with the ACA," the release added.

Regarding the captaincy change, the association claimed that the same was proposed by the selectors since Vihari's status as an India prospect could have affected his ‘season-long availability’.

ACA also alleged that Vihari was frequently seeking NOC to move to other states after receiving offers.

"On occasions, he swiftly reversed this decision, apologizing for expressing frustration and expressing desire to continue playing for Andhra. Considering his experience, which will ultimately benefit Andhra cricket, we have accepted his request to continue," ACA’s official statement read.

Sharing a copy of the association’s press release on his social media handle with two clapping hands emoji, Vihari cheekily commented:

“Keep trying!!”

30-year-old Vihari has played 16 Tests for India, scoring 839 runs at an average of 33.56, with one hundred and five fifties. He has the experience of 124 first-class matches in which he has notched up 9,325 runs at an average of 51.80, with 24 hundreds and 49 fifties, including a best of 302*.

