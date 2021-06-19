WTC final: What happened the last time Day 1 of a Test involving India was washed out in England?

The rain gods had the final laugh in Southampton as the first day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final involving India and New Zealand was abandoned even without the toss. Cricket fans around the globe were left frustrated due to persistent showers at the Ageas Bowl. There was a lot of hype, build-up, and anticipation leading into the historic clash. But now we all have to wait until the next day and hope we witness some cricketing action without inclement weather interruptions.

The forecast does seem better for Saturday, but it is still not expected to be a completely dry day. The cricketing universe will be praying for the rain gods to stay away as they would like to have a decisive winner of the World Test Championship rather than a no result. 98 overs are expected to be bowled today to cover the loss of overs on Day 1, if conditions permit.

The rain interruptions in England during ICC tournaments are not new to India. The Asian giants suffered a similar fate during the 2013 Champions Trophy final and in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

The MS Dhoni-led Indian team managed to defeat England in the rain-affected 2013 Champions Trophy final. However, India suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final on the reserve day after rain played a spoilsport the day before. All Kiwi supporters will be hoping for an encore of that fateful day.

But when was the last time the first day of a Test involving India was washed out in England? Let's find out.

August 9, 2018: When India suffered a humiliating innings defeat to England after Day 1 was completely washed out

Lord's was the venue and it was the second Test of India's tour of England in 2018. After Day 1 was completely washed out, England skipper Joe Root won the toss on the second day and invited India to bat first on the green surface in overcast conditions.

The English pacers justified their skipper's decision by bundling out India for just 107 runs in the first innings. James Anderson (5/20) used his expertise perfectly and produced a majestic spell to leave India's innings in disarray. None of the visitors' batsmen could counter the swing bowling of the English pacers that day, with Ravichandran Ashwin (29) and Virat Kohli (23) the only ones to cross the 20-run mark for India.

In reply, England posted a substantial total of 396-7 before declaring the innings. It meant they earned a hefty 289-run first-innings lead to gain the upper hand in the encounter. Chris Woakes (137*) was the unlikely protagonist with the bat for the hosts that day. The all-rounder scored his maiden Test century at Lord's and took his team to a match-winning total after a top-order collapse.

England were struggling at 131-5 when Woakes arrived at the crease. He then stitched up fruitful partnerships with Jonny Bairstow (93) and Sam Curran (40) to nullify India's chances of a comeback in the Test.

India began their second innings with a 289-run deficit and once again failed to handle the England pacers as Anderson (4/23) and Stuart Broad (4/44) wreaked havoc and demolished the visitors' batting line-up with some sumptuous swing bowling. Woakes also rounded off his excellent performance by picking up two wickets in India's second innings as Virat Kohli and co. skittled out for just 130 and lost the match by an innings and 159 runs. Ashwin (33) was India's top scorer in the second innings as well.

Indian fans will hope that the result will be the opposite in the WTC final.

