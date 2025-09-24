What happened the last time India played Bangladesh in a men's T20I before Asia Cup 2025?

India take on Bangladesh in the second Super-Four outing for both teams in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. India have been undefeated so far in the tournament, whereas Bangladesh lost once to Sri Lanka in the group stage.

India beat Pakistan in their first Super-Four clash by six wickets on Sunday, September 21, while Bangladesh overcame a stiff challenge from Sri Lanka by four wickets a day earlier. The winner of this clash will almost certainly have a toehold in the final, slated to be played on Sunday, September 28.

The Men in Blue will start as automatic favorites in this fixture against Bangladesh owing to the supremacy their players have shown across all three departments. The only chink in their armour has been their seamers, who have seemed to struggle somewhat in the powerplay.

However, their spinners - Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel - have dominated proceedings throughout this tournament and almost single-handedly turned things in their team's favour. In their recent win over Pakistan, none of the trio conceded more than eight runs an over despite taking just one wicket between themselves.

For Bangladesh, senior fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been in good form, picking up two consecutive three-wicket hauls. Captain Litton Das has used Rahman wisely by giving him the ball towards the death, and the left-arm pacer has foxed opposition batters with his variations in pace and cutters.

Interestingly, this game will feature an India-Bangladesh contest after the best part of a year. The last time these two teams faced off against each other in this format of the sport was in the three-game series hosted by India in October 2024. Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad were the venues in the series, which the hosts won 3-0.

India beat Bangladesh by a gigantic margin the last time these two teams met

The last occasion on which these two sides faced off was in the third T20I of the aforementioned series, played in Hyderabad on October 12. India batted first and put up a mammoth total of 297-6 on the board, almost certainly sealing Bangladesh's fate with their breathtaking display with the willow.

Opener-wicketkeeper Sanju Samson was the star for India with a 47-ball 111, which consisted of 11 boundaries and eight hits out of the park. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with a well-made 75, which came off just 35 deliveries, and consisted of eight boundaries and five sixes.

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, as is its wont, was extremely friendly for shot-making, and all-rounders Riyan Parag (34) and Hardik Pandya (47) too chipped in with crucial scores to torment the visiting side's bowling attack. None of the Bangladeshi bowlers conceded less than 11 runs per over.

In response, Bangladesh got off to the worst possible start, losing opener Parvez Hossain Emon on the first ball of the second innings to seamer Mayank Yadav. Skipper Litton Das took up some responsibility with a 25-ball 42 while middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy was the only batter to cross the fifty-run mark.

Hridoy remained unbeaten on 63 after facing 42 deliveries, of which five went to the boundary and three over it. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the wrecker-in-chief for India, returning with figures of 3-40 in his four overs, in which one was a maiden. Yadav picked up two wickets while Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy returned with a wicket apiece to help India win by 133 runs and whitewash their opponents to take the series 3-0.

