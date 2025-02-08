What happened the last time India played England in an ODI in Cuttack before IND vs ENG 2025?

In the ongoing three-match series, Team India comprehensively beat England in the first ODI in Nagpur on February 6. The hosts chased down the target of 249 with four wickets and 68 balls to spare and went 1-0 up in the series.

The action now shifts to the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the second ODI, which will be played on Sunday, February 9. To date, both teams have played five ODIs against each other in Cuttack. While the hosts have won three matches, the visitors have tasted success on two occasions, in 1984 and 2002.

2017 was the last time India played an ODI against England in Cuttack. Here is a look at what happened in the said ODI:

India beat England by 15 runs in Cuttack in 2017-

The 2017 ODI series between India and England was a high-scoring affair, with both teams scoring 300-plus runs in all three ODIs. The second ODI of the series was played in Cuttack and was a cliffhanger.

England won the toss and inserted the hosts to bat first. Chris Woakes was at his lethal best with the new ball and picked up three early wickets of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan within the first five overs. The hosts were reduced to 25 for the loss of three wickets.

Yuvraj Singh scored 150 the last time India played England in Cuttack - Source: Getty

Thereafter, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni put on 256 runs for the fourth wicket and the duo punished the English bowlers to all parts of the ground. Yuvraj Singh was the dominant partner in the said partnership and scored his career-best individual score of 150. He had an impressive strike rate of 118.11 during the knock and he smashed 21 boundaries and six maximums. He was dismissed when the Indian total was 281 in 43 overs.

Both MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh scored a century against England in 2017 in Cuttack - Source: Getty

Thereafter, the fans were treated to a special innings by Dhoni. The keeper-batter took the attack to the English bowlers and scored a special century (134 runs from 122 balls) with ten boundaries and six maximums. India scored 100 runs in the last seven overs and ended up with a total of 381 for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs.

Chris Woakes was the pick of the English bowlers and had impressive figures of 4-60 from 10 overs.

Despite losing Alex Hales early during the chase, Jason Roy and Joe Root added 100 runs for the second wicket from just 96 balls before the latter was dismissed. Jason Roy (82) and Ben Stokes (1) were dismissed in quick succession and England were reduced to 173 runs for the loss of four wickets from 27.4 overs. Jos Buttler (10) did not last long and the visitors lost half their side with 206 runs on board.

The then-English skipper Eoin Moeen Ali took on the attack to the India bowlers and added 93 runs for the sixth wicket with all-rounder Moeen Ali. Ali was the dominant run-getter in the said partnership and the southpaw scored 55 runs from 43 balls before he was clean bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Eoin Morgan played a blinder of an innings during the death overs but failed to get England over the line. His innings was a perfect combination of controlled aggression and he held his nerves. His 102 runs came from just 81 balls with six maximums. He was run out in the penultimate over.

England fell short of the target by just 15 runs and the hosts went 2-0 up in the three-match ODI series. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers and had impressive figures of 3-65 from 10 overs.

The fans were treated to a spectacular cricket match with the home team eventually holding their nerves and emerging victorious in the game.

