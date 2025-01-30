What happened the last time India played England in a T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune before IND vs ENG 2025?

Team India will square off against England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. The hosts currently lead 2-1 in the series despite losing the last match in Rajkot by 26 runs on January 28.

The Men in Blue won the first two T20Is in Kolkata and Chennai to go 2-0 up in the series. However, the visitors pulled back one at the Narendra Modi Stadium to currently 1-2 in the series.

Both teams will come into the penultimate T20I with different perspectives, making the fixture very important. While India will look to return to winning ways and wrap up the series, Jos Buttler and Co. will be keen to keep the series alive by winning the upcoming fixture.

Trending

However, England do not have any happy memories of this ground. The last time these two teams met at the MCA Stadium, the hosts won the match comfortably. The home side successfully chased down 158 runs with five wickets and 13 balls to spare.

Indian skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to field in the first T20I of the two-match series. Michael Lumb and Alex Hales opened the innings for the English side while Ashoke Dinda took the new ball for the Men in Blue.

Hales got the team off to a blazing start before Ravichandran Ashwin drew the first blood by dismissing Lumb (1 off 10). Luke Wright (34) then joined Hales (56) in the middle and the duo shared a 50+ run stand for the second wicket to set a good platform for batters to flow.

All-rounder Yuvraj Singh arrested the run flow by dismissing both set batters before getting the batter of Eoin Morgan to have the English side at 100/4 in 12.4 overs. Samit Patel (24) and Jos Buttler (33*) scored some quick runs in the death overs but Dinda picked up a couple of wickets in the end to ensure that the total didn't go out of hand.

England finished with 157/6 in their regulated 20 overs. Yuvraj was the star bowler for the home side, returning with figures of 3/19 while Dinda and Ashwin picked up two and one wickets, respectively.

All-round batting show guides India home against England

India got off to a decent start in response with Ajinkya Rahane and Gautam Gambhir taking guard for the hosts. However, England pegged back in the fifth over, thanks to Tim Bresnan who dismissed both openers and reduced the Men in Blue to 44/2.

Virat Kohli (21) and Yuvraj Singh (38) stitched together an important partnership but both batters were dismissed after getting set. Suresh Raina (26) also chipped in with a handy contribution to keep the hosts at par with the asking rate. Skipper MS Dhoni eventually remained unbeaten on 24 off 21 balls to see the team through with 13 balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

Courtesy of the win, India took a 1-0 lead but England bounced back to beat the former in the final T20I by six wickets to level the series 1-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news