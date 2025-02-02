What happened the last time India played England in a T20I at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai before IND vs ENG 2025?

Team India will look to test their bench strength when they square off against England in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 2. The Men in Blue have already sealed the series after winning the previous fixture in Pune.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the home side got off to an excellent start, beating England by seven wickets at Eden Gardens. India continued their winning run in a nail-biting encounter in Chennai before Jos Buttler and company pulled one back in Rajkot. Despite the defeat, India bounced back in style to win the subsequent fixture and wrap up the series.

While India will look to continue their winning momentum, the visitors will take confidence from their track record in Mumbai to end the series on a high note.

The last time these two teams met at the Wankhede Stadium back in 2012, India were thrashed by the mighty England side led by Eoin Morgan. The visiting side lost the opening fixture of the two-match affair in Pune but bounced back to end the series on level terms.

Morgan won the toss and chose to field first, with the Wankhede Stadium known for favoring chasing teams. The hosts didn't have the best of starts, losing Ajinkya Rahane in the second over of the match. However, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir joined hands to bail the team, adding 57 runs for the second wicket.

Once Stuart Meaker got the better of Kohli (38 off 20), wickets tumbled in quick succession, as India were reduced to 108/5 in 14.1 overs. Suresh Raina (35* off 24) and MS Dhoni (38 off 18) arrested the Men in Blue's downfall with a 60-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

India eventually registered 177/8 in their 20 overs, with Derbanch and Luke Wright picking up two wickets apiece. Tim Bresnan, Meaker, and James Tredwell returned with one wicket each.

Eoin Morgan's power-packed knock guided England home against India

It looked like a good total for Indian bowlers to defend at the halfway stage. However, the English batters kept their calm to chase down the total comfortably.

Michael Lumb and Alex Hales set the tone for the run chase with an 80-run stand for the opening wicket in just 8.2 overs before Yuvraj Singh gave the home side their first breakthrough. The Indian all-rounder dismissed Lumb (50 off 34), but the damage had already been done.

Although Yuvraj went on to dismiss Luke Wright (5) and Hales (42), Eoin Morgan launched a carnage to take his side home. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 49 off 26 balls, including five boundaries and two sixes, to help England cross the line with six wickets in hand.

Morgan was awarded the Player of the Match award for his special effort with the bat to help England draw the two-match T20I series 1-1.

