What happened the last time India played a Test in Manchester before ENG vs IND 2025?

The fourth Test between Team India and England of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will commence on Wednesday (July 23) at Old Trafford in Manchester. The venue previously hosted a Test between the two teams in 2014.Team India captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Current head coach Gautam Gambhir (4) opened the innings for the visiting team along with Murali Vijay (0). James Anderson and Stuart Broad wreaked havoc with the new ball, reducing India to 8/4 in 5.4 overs and put them on the back foot early in the game.MS Dhoni then played a responsible knock of 71 (133) in the company of Ajinkya Rahane (24) and Ravichandran Ashwin (40) to help his side reach 152 before getting all out. Stuart Broad stole the show in the bowling department for the hosts with a sensational spell of 13.4-6-25-6.Ian Bell (58), Joe Root (77), and Jos Buttler (70) then hit half-centuries, while a couple of other batters chipped in with handy contributions to take England to 367 in their first innings and secure a healthy lead of 215 runs. Varun Aaron and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets each for India with the ball.Team India's batting unit collapsed yet again in their second innings, as England bundled them out for 161 to win the match by an innings and 54 runs. Off-spinner Moeen Ali picked up four wickets during his 13-over spell for the hosts. Stuart Broad was adjudged Player of the Match for his sensational spell on the opening day of the Test.England lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against India by 2-1 ahead of 4th Test in Manchester The Ben Stokes-led English team currently has a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against India ahead of the fourth Test. The visiting team has performed well in all three games so far, but has failed to get the job done in two games, resulting in losses at Headingley and Lord's.They managed to win the second Test at Edgbaston between those two, keeping the series alive. The action now shifts to Manchester, where the two teams will square off in the penultimate match of the series at Old Trafford.The Indian team has a poor record at the venue, as they are yet to win after playing nine Tests. They lost on four occasions, while the other five games ended in a draw.You can view the schedule of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series here.