What happened the last time India played a Test at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad? 

After an emphatic win in the first Test, Team India are set to clash against the West Indies in the second Test set to be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, starting on Thursday, July 20.

Located in the northwest part of Trinidad, the Queen's Park Oval ground is one of the oldest stadiums in the Caribbean. The surface at the venue offers enough help for the pace bowlers and there will be even bounce off the deck.

So far, Team India have featured in 13 Tests in Trinidad, winning three of them and losing on as many occasions. Seven Tests at this venue have ended in a draw.

India last featured in a Test against the West Indies in Trinidad in 2016, the match abruptly ended in a no-result due to rain. Only 22 overs were bowled in that entire match.

Hence, India's last completed Test match at the Port of Spain in Trinidad was during India's five-match Test tour to the West Indies in 2002.

After the first match of the series ended in a draw, the two teams battled against each other at the Queen's Park Oval for the second Test.

India, who won the toss, elected to bat first. The visitors rode on Sachin Tendulkar's (117) remarkable hundred and piled up 339 runs in the first innings. Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman also scored 67 and 69*, respectively.

In reply, the hosts could only get to 245 before getting all out by the end of Day 2. Javagal Srinath picked up three wickets for India, while Brian Lara top-scored for the hosts with his 52.

India, after having a 94-run lead in the first innings, found themselves in trouble at 54/4 in their second innings. While Dravid (36) couldn't convert his start, Tendulkar registered a duck.

Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman then steadied the ship for India and stitched together a partnership of 149 runs for the fifth wicket. Laxman scored 74 runs off 157 balls, while Ganguly remained unbeaten at 75. India's lower-order got exposed against the West Indian pacers, as India could only get to 218 runs and put up a target of 313 runs for the hosts.

On the back of Srinath and Ashish Nehra's three-wicket hauls, India restricted the hosts to 275, winning the game by 37 runs. Laxman was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his twin half-centuries in the Test.

Second Test in Trinidad will mark the 100th Test between West Indies and India

The forthcoming second Test in Trinidad will be the 100th Test between India and the West Indies. Both sides have been two of the most dominant Test-playing nations across eras.

In 99 Tests against each other, West Indies have won 30 times while India have been victorious in 23 matches. Forty-six Tests have ended in a draw.

Having said that, the West Indies have failed to win a Test against India in over 21 years, with their last win coming in 2002.

West Indies, who looked down and out in the first Test, would be adamant about giving India a run for their money. The visitors, meanwhile, will look to continue their dominance and start their WTC 2023-25 cycle with a clean sweep series win.